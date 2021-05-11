Watch: Maggots found, yet again, at KZN’s Eziphembelweni school meal

Yet another video, of rotten food being distributed at KwaZulu Natal’s Eziphembeleni Secondary School, has surfaced.

This is the second video of the alleged rotten food distribution at the school. The first video went viral last month.

In the recent video, we are shown a spoon crumbled maize meal which is served with sour milk. However, on the spoon, are maggots over the maize meal.

In addition to the video, is a voice note of a woman who complains that a pupil got sick after eating the school meal on Monday.

KwaZulu Natal’s education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi confirmed that the department is aware of the recent allegation and have seen the video.

“We are investigating the matter of Eziphembeleni Secondary School regarding allegations on the nutrition programme. Our investigation this time around is going to be deeper because we are reliably informed that this is orchestrated from within.”

Educators Union of South Africa president Scelo Bhengu said when he received the disturbing video, he alerted the department and he tweeted about it.

Bhengu tweeted: “Once again, maggots were found in pupils' food (amasi) at Ziphembeleni Secondary in Inanda. The KZN DoE officials will again conduct their lacking dexterity investigation and issue a crooked report.”

The first video from Eziphembeleni showed a video showing a 5kg samp pack with dark spots.

At the time, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he had directed officials to investigate the allegations of pupils being fed rotten food distribution at the school as part of the National Schools Nutrition Programme.

Regarding that incident, Mahlambi said there were no reports of any pupils falling sick as a result of the food.

“We will not hesitate to take drastic actions against the service provider,” said Mahlambi.