Western Cape learners benefit from after-school programme which helps to keep them off the streets

Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has confirmed that they currently support 411 schools with various After-School Programmes (ASPs) - an achievement which represents an increase of 165 schools and 11 more than what was originally planned.
“We are, therefore, confident that Western Cape learners will continue to be safe in their school environments.”
ASPs form part of our social interventions in protecting children in their communities, particularly those who reside in poor or high-violence areas.
These safe spaces offer options ranging from the MOD (Mass participation; Opportunity and access; Development and growth) and Neighbourhood School programmes to others like scouting, @home learning and the Year Beyond academic support programmes.
“By providing them with a safe space to learn and play, we are proactively ensuring that at-risk youth in targeted areas do not fall into the patterns of gangsterism, theft and other crimes. Due to the inclusive nature of these programmes, the upskilling that takes place empowers these individuals with employment opportunities in the future.”
In a statement, despite the onset of the rotational school timetable and the pressures of Covid-19, the department was still able to continue all programmes throughout the pandemic. In addition to this, there was increased support from donors and from the National Youth Service. As such, this will enable the ASPs to allow greater access to learners through the initiative with these partners.
DA Western Cape spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Sport, MPL Reagen Allen, said: “In terms of safety measures, one often has the connotation that it only involves policing, and this couldn’t be more incorrect. Preventative measures aimed at reducing anti-social behaviours is a crucial component in our efforts to keeping our communities safe and, in this case, protecting our children.”