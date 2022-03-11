Western Cape learners benefit from after-school programme which helps to keep them off the streets

Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has confirmed that they currently support 411 schools with various After-School Programmes (ASPs) - an achievement which represents an increase of 165 schools and 11 more than what was originally planned. “We are, therefore, confident that Western Cape learners will continue to be safe in their school environments.”

ASPs form part of our social interventions in protecting children in their communities, particularly those who reside in poor or high-violence areas. These safe spaces offer options ranging from the MOD (Mass participation; Opportunity and access; Development and growth) and Neighbourhood School programmes to others like scouting, @home learning and the Year Beyond academic support programmes. “By providing them with a safe space to learn and play, we are proactively ensuring that at-risk youth in targeted areas do not fall into the patterns of gangsterism, theft and other crimes. Due to the inclusive nature of these programmes, the upskilling that takes place empowers these individuals with employment opportunities in the future.”