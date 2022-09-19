Scopa expected to receive National Skills Fund graft report after Nzimande failed to deliver

The report of the investigation into the National Skills Fund (NSF) is expected to be handed over to Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) after it issued a directive to the Department of Higher Education and Training to submit the report within 10 days. The forensic investigation was recommended by Scopa following disclaimed audit outcomes from the Auditor-General.

Story continues below Advertisement

During a Scopa meeting last week, the committee was expecting an update on the investigation and to receive the report. However, instead of presenting the investigation report, the department only presented a summary and argued that the report could not be shared with Scopa due to “sensitivities and people’s names that are mentioned”. The committee was told that sharing the report could compromise the department and expose it to litigation.

However, Scopa was not convinced with this explanation and wanted to know if this decision was based on legal advice. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa lambasted the department, headed by Minister Blade Nzimande, for not presenting the report as expected. “We don’t agree with the sentiment that the report cannot be revealed because it contains people’s names. Can we please get the report in the next 10 days and we will engage further after that,” Hlengwa said.

Story continues below Advertisement