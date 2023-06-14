Serious concerns raised over state of governance at universities in South Africa

The Department of Higher Education and Training is concerned about the state of governance at several universities, following multiple allegations of maladministration, resignations of vice-chancellors and, in the case of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, scams run by those linked to the university. On Wednesday, Minister Blade Nzimande briefed the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education, science and Innovation, on the state of governance in higher education.

He spoke about the governance and management challenges facing the University of Cape Town, the work of the independent assessor at Unisa, and the state of affairs at the University of Fort Hare and the University of KwaZulu-Natal. University of Cape Town A panel of five independent members were appointed to investigate the issues at the University of Cape Town.

The university has been at the centre of the drama, with leadership and racial tension brewing for a while. This has resulted in former vice chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s resignation and early retirement. Retired professor Daya Reddy is now at the helm of the institution, as interim vice-chancellor, while the independent panel continues its investigations. The department told the committee that while some stakeholders expressed their reservations about the panel and felt that an independent assessor would be more appropriate, the department felt that the appointment of an independent assessor “may be premature” as the panel had work to complete.

In an interim report submitted by the panel to the UCT council on May 17, it recommended the removal of council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama. Ngonyama filed an urgent review application in the Western Cape High Court to set aside the work of the panel and any attempts by the council to have her removed as chairperson. However, on May 22, Ngonyama announced her resignation with immediate effect. Pheladi Gwangwa, who was deputy chairperson at that time, also made an application to interdict the special council meeting from discussing any motions to do with her removal. “The approach adopted by the department has been to allow the panel to conclude its inquiry and the council to furnish the minister with the report,” said the department.

UNISA Unisa Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula was accused of poor management, maladministration and displaying an authoritarian management style, in a damning 309-page report compiled by assessor Professor Themba Mosia. The independent assessment of the mismanagement of Unisa revealed a cauldron of instability characterised by a culture of fear, intimidation and bullying, instances of maladministration and financial irregularities.

Others include human resource failures, a fragile and troubled ICT environment, poor student services, academic malpractices, leaked confidential records, and questionable management and council decisions. Following the work and damning finding by the independent assessor and the recommendations made, the department said Nzimande had received a response from the council on Monday this week. He would consider the response and decide on the appropriate action. University of Fort Hare

The University of Fort Hare was placed under administration in 2019, following the dissolution and resignation of the council. The UFH administration ended in November 2020, when a new council was constituted. The minister reported to the committee that the situation at UFH remained “fragile”, citing safety concerns of university staff, poor stakeholder relations and the allegations and investigations of tender fraud and other criminal elements compounding the fragility.

Council chairperson Bishop Abrahams resigned in March this year. Deputy chairperson Dr Siphokazi Koyana is the acting chairperson. The department told the committee it was concerned about the poor stakeholder management. UKZN

The department said it had noted that governance at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has been stable even though it had been “rocked by some scandals”. Earlier this year, the university warned of individuals who falsely promise landlords, and property owners of student residences, contracts in exchange for money. Reports showed that members of the university, including students, were behind the scams. In March, it was exposed that a network of UKZN staff and former student leaders allegedly extorted as much as R80 million from private accommodation providers.