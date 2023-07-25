Shooting for the stars – KZN learners soar to NASA United Space School

Two KwaZulu-Natal pupils were selected to represent South Africa at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) United Space School (USS) in Atlanta in the US. William Kitching, 17, of Hilton College in the KZN Midlands and Willemien Kotzé of Curro's Grantleigh School in Richards Bay, are over the moon with excitement as these bright stars jet off to the US.

The spirited 17-year-olds triumphed over a rigorous selection process that evaluated their knowledge, skills, and compatibility with each other as a team. William Kitching of Hilton College in the KZN Midlands was selected to represent South Africa at the NASA United Space School (USS) in Atlanta, US. Picture: Supplied The assessments included in-depth assignments covering fascinating topics like orbital mechanics, space law, recent launches, engines, habit building, and the intricacies of spacesuit functionality.

Their outstanding performance and unwavering dedication secured them places among an elite group of students that are currently in the US. Accompanied by a representative of the programme, Kotzé and Kitching left for Houston last week. Over the course of 15 days, the duo will be joined by equally talented learners from 24 countries from across the world at the prestigious NASA United Space School. Upon arrival, they will have the opportunity to share their experiences through interviews before being assigned to various teams.

In preparation for this adventure, Kotzé and Kitching were presented with NASA uniforms that included a distinctive team shirt, formal long pants, and non-branded sneakers. This symbol of membership in the esteemed NASA United Space School will serve as a constant reminder of their achievements and the bright future that lies ahead, said their respective schools in a statement. “Willemien’s incredible achievement highlights Curro's commitment to nurturing talent that dares to reach for the stars, while positioning itself as a global centre of excellence in education,” said the executive head of Curro's Grantleigh School, Dirk van Zyl. “We hope that this once in a lifetime experience broadens her horizons and equips her to continue pursuing her dreams relentlessly. We cannot wait to witness her remarkable achievements that she will accomplish during the remainder of her time with us at Grantleigh,” he concluded.