Sibanye-Stillwater donates smart boards, tablets to schools in North-West

Cape Town - Sibanye -Stillwater mine donated 30 Smart Boards and 300 Tablets to 30 schools to the North West Department of Education within the Rustenburg Sub - District schools.

The gesture strengthens the government's priority of unleashing the potential of learners through the Information and Communications Technology resources.

"We are intentional about creating value for our shareholders so that while the mines are still operational: communities can also benefit through structured programmes that advance development. Education is key in that aspect as it unlocks the potential of the communities so they can be self-sustainable and have livelihoods that will continue long after has ceased to exist", said Senior Vice President at Sibanye-Stillwater, Floyd Masemola.

A grade 10 learner, Onkabetse Ramokoka, expressed relief saying this donation is going to simplify access to information.

Another learner,Letlhogonolo Rasetlola added that those learners who don't have cellphones will also be able to conduct research easily.