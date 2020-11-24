Sibanye-Stillwater donates smart boards, tablets to schools in North-West
Cape Town - Sibanye -Stillwater mine donated 30 Smart Boards and 300 Tablets to 30 schools to the North West Department of Education within the Rustenburg Sub - District schools.
The gesture strengthens the government's priority of unleashing the potential of learners through the Information and Communications Technology resources.
"We are intentional about creating value for our shareholders so that while the mines are still operational: communities can also benefit through structured programmes that advance development. Education is key in that aspect as it unlocks the potential of the communities so they can be self-sustainable and have livelihoods that will continue long after has ceased to exist", said Senior Vice President at Sibanye-Stillwater, Floyd Masemola.
A grade 10 learner, Onkabetse Ramokoka, expressed relief saying this donation is going to simplify access to information.
Another learner,Letlhogonolo Rasetlola added that those learners who don't have cellphones will also be able to conduct research easily.
MEC for Education Mmaphefo Matsemela praised the donation.
"On behalf of the department as a whole l take this time to thank and appropriate Sibanye - Stillwater Mine for their good gesture towards unleashing the potential of our learners with regard to technology. The 6th Administration continues to prioritise education as an Apex priority.
"Our plan as a department in the next financial year is to offer a curriculum through Information Communication and Technology (ICT). We want to assure Sibanye - Stillwater that our School Governing bodies and the entire community will ensure that these assets are safe. Whenever we handover the school, the community should appreciate and own it,“ he said.