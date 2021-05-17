Sibaya Casino provides local no-fee school with stationery

Durban – Pupils from Siphosethu Primary School were all smiles and joy when their school received stationery worth R141 000 from Sibaya Casino and Entertainment World last week.

The no-fee school serves the communities of Amawoti, Cornubia, and Waterloo, and received a massive delivery comprising pens, pencils, exercise books, erasers, rulers, library bags, educational wall charts, felt-tip pens and crayons.

Sibaya’s human resources manager Karen Hammond said they had received an application from the school a few months ago, and had no hesitation in responding to the request.

“It is important that pupils have the tools to fulfil their basic educational needs and stationery is critical. Furthermore, this is a deserving school with very keen learners who may just turn out to be future engineers, doctors or teachers. We hope that our contribution motivates them.”

Hammond encouraged other corporate companies and community leaders to also consider assisting the impoverished school.

Siphosethu Primary School’s principal Zaba Gumede-Luthuli expressed her gratitude to Sibaya for its assistance, and is sure that this gesture will inspire her pupils.

“This is indeed a God-send. During the pandemic, lessons were reduced and our pupils were further hampered due to the shortage of stationery. It was certainly affecting their progress and morale. The stationery will now go a long way in helping their overall development.

“We therefore want to express our appreciation to Sibaya Casino. We are sure this gesture will serve jointly to inspire our children and to help us deliver on quality education, despite our financial shortcomings,” she said.

Those who wish to assist Siphosethu Primary School can contact Gumede-Luthuli on 083 948 1054.