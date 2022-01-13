Skills development programme opportunities in the furniture sector

The eThekwini Furniture Cluster (EFC) is offering an exciting skills development opportunity to unemployed youths, and promises to be life-changing for learners with massive benefits to the industry. Paige Sherriff, project manager for the EFC, says the organisation has put together an exciting 12-month, full-time, sector-specific training course that will give the unemployed youngsters (aged between 18 and 34) the design and leadership skills needed to build a rewarding career in this continuously evolving and dynamic industry.

“The new Unemployed Youth Skills Development Programme is focussed on innovation and design as these are core capabilities lacking in the furniture sector. By bringing learners and leaders together, we will be forging new pathways to develop innovative and impactful solutions that will help to address this skills gap, and at the same time help create a talent pipeline to ensure the continued growth of the sector,” says Sherriff. The EFC’s skills development programme not only offers a unique opportunity for unemployed youth, companies that choose to be a part of the programme will have a chance to invest in their long-term strategic growth and transformation by cultivating future leaders. “Through the programme, we will be building and empowering potential candidates to work through the design process in collaboration with entities such as Innovate Durban and the African Institute of Interior Design Professions. We will also be developing their leadership potential through the ability to identify and solve operational challenges.”

Sherriff believes that these skills will provide a dynamic talent pipeline for mid to senior leadership teams that are struggling to focus on strategic and proactive growth as they are handling day-to-day operational and production challenges. “By providing employment opportunities for the candidates at the end of the programme, these companies will not only enjoy fresh ideas but through the introduction of skilled new blood, leadership will have the space for business development, new product development and strategic planning.” Companies are invited to the furniture manufacturing sector to become involved in the Unemployed Youth Skills Development Programme. These businesses will have the first option to identify and employ these individuals and their much-needed skills – at no cost to the companies.

From work experience opportunities to participating in networking breakfasts to helping design the touch points for the learners, the level of involvement of companies in the programme is easily customised. “We want to help manufacturers to unlock growth through design, but we also want to line them up with the right talent pipelines to be able to do this. So, we are looking for high potential unemployed young people who have passion for creativity and design and want to be on the fast track to a leadership position. “Ultimately, the intention is that by the end of the programme, they will be highly employable and will be placed at different companies within the sector.”