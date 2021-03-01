Skills that are in demand in 2021

Despite the high unemployment rate, there are still employers searching for workers in some fields in which there are not enough applicants.

To enhance your chances and number of opportunities, it would be worth considering gearing your career choice to one of these. By doing so, you can take advantage of shortages in available candidates and a relative lack of competition. See the list.

Information technology and communication

Information technology and telecommunications directors, IT specialist managers, IT project and programme managers, IT business analysts, architects and systems designers, web designers, programmers and software development professionals.

Engineering