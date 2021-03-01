Skills that are in demand in 2021
Despite the high unemployment rate, there are still employers searching for workers in some fields in which there are not enough applicants.
To enhance your chances and number of opportunities, it would be worth considering gearing your career choice to one of these. By doing so, you can take advantage of shortages in available candidates and a relative lack of competition. See the list.
Information technology and communication
Information technology and telecommunications directors, IT specialist managers, IT project and programme managers, IT business analysts, architects and systems designers, web designers, programmers and software development professionals.
Engineering
Civil engineers, structural engineers, site engineers, electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, electronics engineers, design and development engineers, production and process engineers, façade designer, materials scientists and setting out engineers.
Health professionals and clinical sciences
Medical practitioners, industrial pharmacists, radiation therapists, radiographers, gastro-intestinal technologists, vascular technologists, physiologists, audiologists, perfusionists, senior health services and public health managers, registered nurses, clinical nurse specialists, clinical nurse managers, advanced nursing practitioners, registered midwives, clinical midwife specialists, clinical midwife managers, advanced midwife practitioners, orthoptists, prosthetists, orthotists, PHECC registered paramedics and PHECC registered advanced paramedic practitioners.
Architects, town planners and surveyors
Architects, quantity surveyors, architectural technologists and construction project managers.
Business, management and economics
Chartered and certified accountants, taxation experts, qualified accountants, tax consultants, business and financial project management professionals, actuaries, statisticians and economists.
Natural and social science professionals
Chemical scientists, medical laboratory scientists, biological scientists, biochemists and physical scientists.
Quality and regulatory professionals
Quality control and planning engineers, quality assurance and regulatory professionals and environmental health professionals.
Media/artistic/literary/design category:
Art directors in 2D or 3D animation. Animation background and design artists in 2-D or 3-D animation. Location designers in 2-D or 3-D animation, character designers in 2-D or 3-D animation, prop designers in 2-D or 3-D animation, animation layout artists in 2-D or 3-D animation.
Sales, marketing and associated professionals
Business sales executives.
Sports and fitness
High performance coaches.