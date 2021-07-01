Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to outline Covid-19 response plans

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will be holding a media briefing on Friday where she is expected to outline her department’s response to the Covid-19 as well as on the level four lockdown adjustment. In a statement released by the department, it is said that the Zulu would be outlining measures to ensure compliance to the regulations and will update on Early Childhood Development, old age homes, and Community Nutrition and Development Centres (CNDC).

Last Sunday, June 27, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be going up to adjustment level four lockdown due to the increase in Covid-19 infections and in light of the new variant, Delta, which has been making the rounds. In his announcement Ramaphosa said the country would be on this lockdown for 14 days starting from Monday June 28. While the Early Child Development Centres (ECD) remained open for this period there had been no news on the vaccination of ECD teachers and staff, unlike in the Department of Basic Education which is already vaccinating teachers and non-teaching staff in the sector with the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “We urge all ECDs to abide by the ECD operating protocols and guidelines. These measures include extensive safety training for staff, daily screening and handwashing on arrival for both staff and children, staggered arrival times per age group, and age-appropriate education for children about Covid-19. “ECD operators must prioritise the health and safety of the children in their care.” Meanwhile, an open letter to Zulu penned by organisation Help SA ECDs, called on the department and government as a whole to help ECD staff get vaccinated too.