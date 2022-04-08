Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Social media expert warns parents to have real conversations with their children about smart phones

Social media expert, Magriet Groenewald says parents need to have serious conversations about smart phones and what they share on various platforms Picture: Pixabay

Social media expert, Magriet Groenewald says parents need to have serious conversations about smart phones and what they share on various platforms Picture: Pixabay

Published 2h ago

Share

Social media expert, Magriet Groenewald, has called on parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of smartphones.

Groenewald said parents must teach their children how to use their smartphones responsibly.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Parents, we need to teach our kids to use their smartphones responsibly. Social media and the internet has almost become like a tattoo," she added.

Magriet, founder of Margriet.co an online social media business school, warned that whatever is posted, could go on to haunt the poster forever.

"Once it's on the internet, it's there forever," she said.

More on this

Groenewald said the screenshot is a game changer and cautioned that even if a post is deleted, if someone has taken a screenshot, the original poster may not have control of it anymore.

Before posting, children need to answer the following:

Can this be seen by -

Story continues below Advertisment
  • My parents or grandparents
  • My friends' parents
  • My teacher or principal
  • The police
  • Scammers or paedophiles
  • Future universities or colleges
  • Future employers

If the answer is 'no', do not post it she said.

According to Groenewald, social media and the internet has great benefits for the younger generation, but it is our responsibility as parents to guide them in order to use it safely.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall