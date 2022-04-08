Social media expert warns parents to have real conversations with their children about smart phones

Social media expert, Magriet Groenewald, has called on parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of smartphones. Groenewald said parents must teach their children how to use their smartphones responsibly.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Parents, we need to teach our kids to use their smartphones responsibly. Social media and the internet has almost become like a tattoo," she added. Magriet, founder of Margriet.co an online social media business school, warned that whatever is posted, could go on to haunt the poster forever. "Once it's on the internet, it's there forever," she said.

Groenewald said the screenshot is a game changer and cautioned that even if a post is deleted, if someone has taken a screenshot, the original poster may not have control of it anymore. Before posting, children need to answer the following: Can this be seen by -

Story continues below Advertisment

My parents or grandparents My friends' parents My teacher or principal The police Scammers or paedophiles Future universities or colleges Future employers If the answer is 'no', do not post it she said. According to Groenewald, social media and the internet has great benefits for the younger generation, but it is our responsibility as parents to guide them in order to use it safely. IOL