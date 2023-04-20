South African Council for Educators kicks off its inaugural national teachers’ conference

Johannesburg - The South African Council for Educators (SACE) is expected to convene its 2023 first two-day inaugural national teacher conference for the teaching profession today at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg. The conference will take place under the main theme: “The teaching profession in our hands, “our voices and plight matter”, bringing over 500 participants made up of educators and ECD practitioners, teacher unions, office-based educators, SACE stakeholders and constituencies, student teachers, and other relevant guests.

The Ministry of Basic Education, led by Minister Angie Motshekga and Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule, will attend the event. Motshekga is expected to deliver a keynote address. SACE said the conference’s aim is to bring teachers, teacher unions, and other stakeholders together to pause, reflect and raise their voices as individuals and collective about matters that affect their profession and plight in this changing world. According to the council, the conference will also be used to honour and recognise the 21 women school leaders who wrote a short story book titled “women unveiling untold stories in the education sector.”