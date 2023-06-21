South African learners awarded by British Council for top performance in Cambridge exams

Johannesburg - Twenty-one top-performing learners from South African schools have received awards from the British Council in honour of their exceptional performance in this year’s Cambridge International exams. The Bright Future Awards is a platform to honour the accomplishments of students who have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and leadership within their respective fields after taking the Cambridge IGCSE O Level and A level exams.

Top achievers this year include: – Alika van Tonder, from the Montessori College, who won the ‘Top in World’ category for Afrikaans as a Second Language in the November 2022 exam series – Marandela Matilda Kutama - Grace Trinity School, Top in South Africa: English Language

– Reghardt Erasmus Rossouw - Oxford Training Centre, Top in South Africa: Physics – Reabetswe Maseko - Oxford Training Centre, Top in South Africa: Mathematics – Mufarawashe Ronald – Midrand Christian College: high achievement in Combined Science

Three other learners were awarded ‘Top in South Africa’ awards across coordinated sciences, English Literature and Afrikaans for Cambridge International, IGCSE, AS Level and A-level in the June and November 2022 series. The ceremony hosted several distinguished guests, including British High Commissioner, Antony Phillipson at the Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg. Alison Sriparam, the British Council’s Regional Examinations Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, said this was an opportunity to celebrate the collaborative efforts of parents, teachers, and school leaders who have supported and nurtured these young individuals on their journey toward success.