South African Union of Students condemns Fort Hare arson and vandalism

Johannesburg - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) said it was disappointed with the arson attacks and vandalism at higher institutions of learning. This comes after a group of students at Fort Hare University, Alice Campus, set fire to some parts of the school buildings just before they could sit for their mid-year exams.

The university’s indoor sports centre foyer was destroyed by fire, computer laboratories were vandalised leaving windows smashed and furniture damaged. Students also looted food from the cafeteria. SAUS spokesperson, Asive Dlanjwa, condemned the attacks and told IOL that such incidents cannot be tolerated as they ruin the credibility, integrity, and quality of higher education. “We are very disappointed about the situation where students torched buildings. We strongly condemn their behaviour and cannot allow it to go any further,” he said.

He urged students to refrain from intimidating, vandalising, looting and setting fire on campuses as that would result in a serious criminal act. He encouraged students to report anything suspicious to the university management. Thirteen suspects who are believed to have been involved in the plot, made a brief appearance in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The arsonists were ordered to remain in police custody.

Their case was postponed to Thursday by the magistrate, Mhlanga Bala, for a formal bail application. Meanwhile, On Tuesday, a female student was stabbed to death by male student at Nelson Mandela University’s George Campus residents. The suspect was apprehended and taken into police custody.