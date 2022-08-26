South Africans who want to study in Germany may need more money to be eligible

Johannesburg - International students wishing to study in Germany, as well as those currently studying in this country, may soon have to prove they have more money in their blocked bank account in order to be eligible to obtain their German student visa or extend their student resident permit. A blocked bank account is a way through which students can prove they will have the necessary financial means to support themselves while completing their higher education studies in the country.

While currently, the amount required to be available in a blocked bank account per year is €10 332, Studying-in-Germany.org reports that starting from next winter semester, the amount required for a blocked bank account will increase to €11 208. According to Gent Ukëhajdaraj from Studying-in-Germany.org, the increase in the amount required for a blocked bank account has been expected to happen, after the Ministry of Education and Innovation increased the monthly amount allocated under the German Federal Training Assistance Act (BAföG), from €861 to €931. “The amount allocated under the BAföG has always been a precedent for the increase of the amount required for a blocked bank account. Since the Ministry increased the monthly financial assistance allocated to BAföG beneficiaries, it was obvious that sooner or later this year, the amount for a blocked account would also increase,” Ukëhajdaraj added.

The increase, which is set to happen from January 1, 2023, is, however, quite higher than the increase that was marked on January 1, 2021, when the amount rose by 0.93%. Yet, it remains quite lower than that of January 2020, when the required amount jumped from €8 640 until the end of November 2019 to €10 236, or by 18.4% more. According to official data from UNESCO, by the academic year 2019/20 there were 684 South African students pursuing higher studies in Germany.

