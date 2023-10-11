South Africa’s path forward: Building hope and resilience

By Alison Scott In times of uncertainty, it's essential to face reality head-on. South Africa, currently grappling with significant challenges, cannot afford to view the world through rose-tinted glasses. Our nation faces a precarious economic situation, with daily fluctuations in the value of the Rand and a bleak economic outlook.

Public services, from education to healthcare, are struggling to provide even the most basic necessities. Municipalities and government departments often resort to increased taxes and levies, unfairly burdening the elderly, the sick, and children. For instance, the City of Johannesburg's recent decision to raise taxes on schools by over 600% threatens the very existence of some educational institutions. However, the true issue lies not only in our circumstances but also in our attitude and disposition.

Embracing Optimism We, as South Africans, have a deep love for our country. The power of a rugby victory to lift our spirits is undeniable. We unite behind our athletes on the field, finding hope and national pride in their achievements. Sport offers us an optimistic alternative to our challenging reality. It instills hope and fosters unity, encouraging us to put aside our complaints and embrace a sense of national pride. A Call to Action

Within our school communities, we possess the ability to nurture young citizens who can shine even in the darkest times. From morning talk radio shows to our daily conversations, we can do better. We can instill pride not only in our sports but also in our ability to address global and local issues like water supply, renewable energy, and ethics. We can model constructive skills by teaching children to speak truth to power, understand their roots, and balance rights with responsibilities. Rebuilding Together

True leadership starts at home and extends to our schools and workplaces. It involves giving to the wider community, thinking beyond ourselves, and committing to actions that bring about positive change. In the workplace, it means building cohesive teams, exploring innovative solutions, and empowering individuals for a brighter future. Public-private partnerships, devoid of corruption or political allegiance, can help us work together for the greater good of our nation. Cultivating Resilience Resilience requires passion, perseverance, and deliberate practice in pursuing our goals. It's a marathon, not a sprint. We must choose and nurture grit, both in ourselves and in others.

Our schools need role models who exhibit grit, whether they are young athletes, scientific innovators, successful entrepreneurs, artists, teachers, or journalists committed to honesty and ethical reporting. Our youth need our unwavering belief in their future, despite the challenges we face. Stay or Lead the Way If you find it impossible to remain optimistic about South Africa, consider the example of Ernest Shackleton, who kept morale high during challenging times. If pessimism dominates our homes, schools, and media platforms, our children will inherit a bleak future. Instead, let's hold out for a win.

Hope Lies in Our Children The hope of our nation lies in our children. Just as we cheer for the Springboks on the rugby field, we must invest in raising our children right. Let's work towards a brighter future, taking inspiration from the resilience and determination displayed on the sports field. South Africa's future is in our hands, and it's worth fighting for, both in our daily lives and through our unwavering support for our youth.

So, let's get a grip and get to work—raising resilient, responsible, and hopeful kids is just as crucial as rooting for a "Bokke" win. For more information, visit www.bellavista.org.za * Alison Scottis is the Executive Principal at Bellavista School