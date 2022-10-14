DUT - At the forefront of higher education, technological training, research and innovation

Make the Durban University of Technology (DUT) your university of choice. DUT is a globally recognised university located in KwaZulu-Natal. It comprises seven campuses - five in Durban and two in Pietermaritzburg - with a total of six faculties in Accounting and Informatics, Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering and the Built Environment, Health Sciences, and Arts and Design.

Story continues below Advertisement

DUT also boasts 19 different Research Focus Areas. According to the 2021 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, DUT was ranked among the top 500 universities globally, 10th for citations globally and fifth nationally. Furthermore, DUT was ranked in the top 100 universities in emerging economies by the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies World University Rankings 2021. In June 2021, DUT was ranked second in South Africa and 102nd in the world by the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2021. DUT ranked in the top 500 globally as one of the top five universities in South Africa, as well as first in South Africa and 12th in the world in the Citation category.

On February 15, 2022, DUT was ranked 112th in the world in The Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2022. The Durban University of Technology Energy Drive bus. Image: Supplied DUT boasts a recently established Business School, under the ambit of the Faculty of Management Sciences. It aims to advance contemporary leadership in southern Africa and beyond with a curriculum that is focused on applied business and enables leaders to solve real-life problems that contribute to socio-economic transformation. DUT has the innobiz DUT Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. It serves as an umbrella body for all DUT entrepreneurial units, offering both theoretical and technical entrepreneurial learning, business support and related activities. The core business is to produce entrepreneurs who are focussed, innovative and adaptive, with a strong problem-solving acumen.

Story continues below Advertisement

DUT is involved in engagements with its communities. It aided in disaster relief efforts following the unfortunate floods that affected various parts of KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022. The university was also active in providing PPE equipment during the Covid-19 lockdown - printing face shields and producing sanitisers. DUT has a Technology Transfer and Innovation (TTI) unit that was established to tap into the huge intellectual and business potential that exists within DUT. It aims to promote innovation, technology transfer and entrepreneurship in positioning DUT as a Centre of Excellence in Technology. The university is currently involved in the Monaco Solar & Electric Boat Challenge (MCSEBC), which provides teams from around the globe the opportunity to compete and showcase their technological and sporting strengths. The event is open to students and professionals racing across three boat classes: Offshore, Solar and Energy. DUT will compete in the Solar class.

Story continues below Advertisement