Northern Ireland – transforming the learning and teaching landscape through Edtech

Education systems are continuing to evolve in a digital age and this has positively propelled the outlook for the EdTech sector. However, EdTech spending as a share of total education spending is still small, with the estimated EdTech spending in Africa expected to grow to $57B in 2030. This presents a huge opportunity for the EdTech companies especially in a continent such as Africa, where investments in EdTech can help solve issues of access, quality and affordability.

Technology is deeply engrained in the education system in Northern Ireland, combining excellence in teaching with innovative educational platforms and connectivity, to produce students who regularly outperform their counterparts in the rest of the UK. Northern Ireland’s vibrant EdTech sector delivers a wide range of state-of-the-art products and services to stakeholders across the UK and internationally. With access to exceptional technology, world-leading university research and innovation hubs, a skilled talent supply and an entrepreneurial eco-system, it is easy to see why leading education professionals are adapting Northern Ireland's education technology services and solutions. A number of EdTech companies from Northern Ireland are currently working across Africa transforming the learning and teaching landscape. EventMAP

EventMAP deploys strategic planning, scheduling and resource management software within the Education, Training and Healthcare sectors. Using leading edge research within the optimisation arena, the Optime platform utilises Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform, streamline and digitise processes in large and small organisations. EventMAP has over 20 years’ experience in creating, and delivering, planning and management tools within the areas of timetabling, scheduling, room usage, accommodation, conferencing, proctoring and resource modelling. EventMAP solutions are deployed globally. They are currently working with Lancaster University on their new campus in Accra, Ghana utilising EventMAP’s cloudbased scheduling software. Firefly Learning With Firefly, schools can manage all aspects of school life, helping to reduce teacher workload, streamline administrative tasks and give parents a richer understanding of their child's learning and experience of school. Available via browser and apps, Firefly’s Parent Portal and LMS solutions offer a fully integrated platform bringing together the whole school community. Firefly is used by more than 1.5 million students, teachers and parents in 40 countries, including 70% of the UK's leading independent schools.

Texthelp At Texthelp, they have created an award winning range of innovative software solutions that help educators and students improve literacy, maths and assessment. In use by over 40 million users worldwide, products range from Read&Write to support literacy, EquatIO to make maths digital and OrbitNote for a complete PDF solution. Their tools work across all major platforms, on the widest range of content types to ensure every student has equal access to the tools they need to support them. For over 25 years, Texthelp has helped students and teachers achieve more and has grown to over 300 staff across three continents. For more information on Northern Ireland’s vibrant EdTech companies please reach out to Urginia Mhlabla, Trade and Investment Advisor – Sub-Saharan Africa, Invest Northern Ireland - [email protected]