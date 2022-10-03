OUT NOW: IOL Career Choices 2022 digimag

Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, October 3, 2022

IOL’s Career Choices 2022 digital magazine is free to read, download and share. Designed to be useful, it is packed with great study options, useful tips and helpful advice to make a daunting decision a little easier.

Published 2h ago

Choosing a career can be a challenging, and sometimes even daunting decision - one that can create uncertainty, pressure and anxiety. But with the right guidance, resources and support, this important task can also open up a host of exciting possibilities.

In this issue of IOL Career Choices 2022, we take a look at the IIE MSA’s recently launched School of Education; the University of the Western Cape’s postgraduate degree options that are aligned with the ethos of graduate employability; and how to turn your passion into a career with a CA(SA) qualification. There’s also the lowdown Swivel.com - a virtual platform that’s open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and is 100% free for all users, both locally and internationally, who are looking to study in South Africa.

Designed to be useful, this digimag also features great advice from our Brandstories team - drawn from their own high school and career experiences. There’s study hacks for matrics; why you shouldn’t be too hasty in making your career choice; the difference between an internship and a learnership, and how to figure out which is best for you; and five skills you’ll need to become a journalist.

Read IOL Career Choices 2022 below:

