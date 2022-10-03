OUT NOW: IOL Career Choices 2022 digimag

Choosing a career can be a challenging, and sometimes even daunting decision - one that can create uncertainty, pressure and anxiety. But with the right guidance, resources and support, this important task can also open up a host of exciting possibilities.

In this issue of IOL Career Choices 2022, we take a look at the IIE MSA’s recently launched School of Education; the University of the Western Cape’s postgraduate degree options that are aligned with the ethos of graduate employability; and how to turn your passion into a career with a CA(SA) qualification. There’s also the lowdown Swivel.com - a virtual platform that’s open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and is 100% free for all users, both locally and internationally, who are looking to study in South Africa.