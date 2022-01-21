Pax College brings back hope by connecting life and learning

PAX College in Durban celebrated its 30th year in the field of tertiary education in 2021. It has grown into a reputable and respected institution as well as sought-after brand in South Africa. Due to its uncompromising system of values and unwavering commitment to offering a high standard of service delivery, Pax takes pride in maintaining its characteristic integrity within the tertiary education sector. The institution focuses on placing the student’s wellbeing at the forefront of its operations. The college’s team of committed and dedicated management and staff always aspires to inform and engage all stakeholders, including parents, in order to support the process of preparing the students for success.

The institution recognises the need to retain the respect and faith of its students and parents. It therefore focuses on meeting the needs of its students by fostering the highest standard of education and training. Pax is proud of its many achievements that have led to it being recognised as one of the leading private colleges in South Africa. With the drastic global changes brought by the Covid-19 pandemic affecting our economy, the education system and the country’s productivity, the need for qualified, highly skilled and well-groomed employees has become even greater. Pax strives to support the growth of a strong economy, build strong societies and prepare graduates who have the skills and will to succeed in these challenging times. It has therefore set strategic goals to develop, improve and produce in line with the current demand for online learning, while ensuring a safe learning environment for its students. Gaining a recognised qualification through Pax with the Department of Higher Education and Training is certainly a step in the right direction.

“One learner, one life at a time can lead to communities. Dream big and discover the possibilities that will lead to a great future with purpose and hope. Together we win.” - CEO of Pax College. For more information on how you can join the list of Pax achievers: ∎ Visit the campus at 28 Kent Road, The Stamfordhill, Durban