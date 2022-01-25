Students can confidently say ’I can do all the things’ with Absa’s student offerings this year

ABSA is constantly looking for solutions to improve the lives and banking experiences of its customers. With affordable banking, reducing stress for student customers is one of its main priorities. Absa aims to assist students in three ways:

Student Credit Card Like Absa’s Student Account, there’s a zero monthly fee on the Absa Student Credit Card, which means that cardholders only pay for the transactions that they do. The Student Account comes with extra perks such as: ∎ 100MB free data every month

∎ R25 food vouchers at selected outlets ∎ Up to 30% gym membership discount ∎ R150 travel voucher

Student Credit Card holders get the following: ∎ Three airport lounge visits per year ∎ Up to 57 days interest-free on qualifying card purchases, and a

∎ Low monthly repayment of 3%. In addition, students can shop card-free using their smartphones or device with Absa’s wide range of digital payment solutions available on both the Student Account and the Student Credit Card. Study loan

Absa’s study loan is offered at prime* rate to help students in much need of funds to pay for registration, tuition, accommodation, computer equipment and more. Students can apply for a study loan of up to R250 000 with a flexible interest repayment option for the first 12 months. An Absa study loan can be taken out by any student studying full-time or part-time. Part-time students will have to be employed full-time. In the case of those studying full-time, a parent or sponsor can apply on their behalf. Whether you’re looking to study full-time or part-time, or if you simply want to contribute towards your dependent’s tertiary education, Absa’s got you covered.