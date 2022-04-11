Study abroad at the University of Stirling in Scotland

Studying abroad in the UK unlocks a range of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. By pursuing a degree overseas, students gain new perspectives, independence and expert knowledge that enables them to make a difference in the world – and the University of Stirling in Scotland is the ideal place to kick-start that journey. Based in the heart of Scotland, the University of Stirling is a place where ability – not background – is valued, and teaching, employability and facilities are all rated five-star (QS Stars University Ratings 2021). Moreover, Stirling is a top 30 university in the Guardian University Guide 2021.

Beautiful campus and world-class facilities The university’s 330-acre campus is rated first in the UK and fifth in the world for its environment (UK ISB Benchmark and Global ISB Benchmark 2018) - and it’s not hard to see why. Less than an hour from Glasgow and Edinburgh (and an hour’s flight from London), the campus is home to newly renovated accommodation, catering outlets, shops, a cinema and even an 18th century castle. In addition, the university has invested £43 million to further enhance its fitness and high-performance sports facilities as well as create a new study and social hub.

Stirling is Scotland’s University for Sporting Excellence, and students benefit from more than 120 clubs, societies, and sports teams. These are just a few of the reasons why Stirling is Top 20 in the UK for student satisfaction 2021. Flexible degree structure With more than 220 courses to choose from, the University of Stirling empowers young people to choose their own educational pathways. The university’s flexible degree structure lets you try out new subjects, combine the ones that interest you or even change your mind about what you’d like to graduate in.

A bright future The hands-on experience and career support these courses offer is just part of the reason Stirling is ranked first in Scotland, and top 15 in the world for career services (UK ISB Benchmark and Global ISB Benchmark 2018). After graduating with a degree in Scotland, South African students also can stay in the UK and work for up to two years as part of the UK government’s new Graduate Visa programme. This enables students to put their freshly-acquired skills and knowledge to the test while gaining one-of-a-kind experience working alongside global organisations.

International scholarships An important consideration when choosing to study in the UK is cost. That’s why Stirling offers eligible students from South Africa up to £8 000 in funding through its International Undergraduate Scholarship. The university’s international sports scholarship programme is also one of the largest high-performance sports programmes in the UK. All international students are guaranteed a place in university-managed accommodation.