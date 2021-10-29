UKZN academic tasked with decolonising South African school curriculum

Dr Maserole Kgari-Masondo of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) School of Social Sciences has submitted a discussion paper to guide the Department of Basic Education (DBE) on decolonising basic education in South Africa.

Kgari-Masondo was commissioned by the DBE and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to construct a framework for the decolonisation of the curriculum. This framework will inform the curriculum review process by bringing about content that aligns itself with the decolonisation of the education agenda in the basic education sector.

“The key issue for the framework was mother-tongue education and how it should be implemented in basic education in this era of decolonisation,” said Kgari-Masondo.

“In South Africa, emphasis is placed on realising learners’ rights to learn in their home language, especially in Grades 1 to 3, and to learners’ transition to English in the intermediate phase. But the national education policy does not prescribe which language should be used as the language of learning and teaching. This choice is made at a local level by a school’s governing body.