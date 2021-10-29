UKZN academic tasked with decolonising South African school curriculum
Share this article:
By Melissa Mungroo
Dr Maserole Kgari-Masondo of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) School of Social Sciences has submitted a discussion paper to guide the Department of Basic Education (DBE) on decolonising basic education in South Africa.
Kgari-Masondo was commissioned by the DBE and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to construct a framework for the decolonisation of the curriculum. This framework will inform the curriculum review process by bringing about content that aligns itself with the decolonisation of the education agenda in the basic education sector.
“The key issue for the framework was mother-tongue education and how it should be implemented in basic education in this era of decolonisation,” said Kgari-Masondo.
“In South Africa, emphasis is placed on realising learners’ rights to learn in their home language, especially in Grades 1 to 3, and to learners’ transition to English in the intermediate phase. But the national education policy does not prescribe which language should be used as the language of learning and teaching. This choice is made at a local level by a school’s governing body.
“This infers that provinces and schools are left to advocate for the appropriate language of instruction to be used. Unfortunately, there have been delays in the implementation of teaching using mother-tongue languages, but research indicates that the Constitution of the new South Africa advocates for all 11 official languages to be used for teaching and learning.”
Kgari-Masondo said a wide range of diverse studies indicates that literacy rates in South Africa are very low in all languages, with large-scale tests of reading proficiency showing the majority of learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning by the end of Grade 4 or Grade 5.
“Based on this finding, learners are underperforming and the language issue is identified as critical in inhibiting students’ understanding of the content. It is with that in mind that UNICEF and the DBE requested my services in exploring how mother tongue languages can be used in teaching and learning,” she said.
Further announcements on the way forward with regard to the proposed framework will be made by UNICEF and the DBE.