UKZN features in Times Higher Education annual rankings by subject for 2022

THE University of KwaZulu-Natal continues to fly its flag high. It proved this to be true when it was ranked as one of the top performing universities in South Africa. UKZN has been placed in the 601+ band of the Times Higher Education (THE) annual ranking of the top universities for 2022 by subject, which features 10 South African universities in four key disciplines of study.

THE is the leading provider of higher education data for the world’s research-led institutions. As a company behind the world’s most influential university rankings with almost five decades of experience providing analysis and insight on higher education, THE boasts unparalleled expertise on trends underpinning university performance globally. The higher education specialist list is a global performance ranking that assesses research-intensive universities. The subject tables employ the same range of 13 performance indicators used in the overall THE world university rankings, brought together with scores provided under five categories.

However, the overall methodology is carefully recalibrated for each subject, with the weightings changed to suit the individual fields, and the results are independently audited by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC). For the subject rankings, university performance is split across various fields of study. UKZN is in the 601+ band in the business and economics table, which comprises 795 universities, up from 729 last year. None of South Africa’s universities are in the top 200.

In the law section, which features 257 universities (224 last year), UKZN is in the 201+ band. The engineering table boasts 1 188 universities, up from 1 098 last year. Nine South African universities made the cut, with UKZN placed in the 601-800 band. The computer science table lists 891 universities, up from 827 last year. UKZN is in the 601-800 group.

Normah Zondo, Executive Director: Corporate Relations at UKZN welcomed UKZN’s latest THE subject rankings, saying they were evidence of the university’s hard work and academic prowess in Africa and the world. “While there are many other attributes that characterise UKZN as a top-performing university in Africa, it is always a pleasure to see how we perform as an institution relative to our peers nationally and globally,” said Zondo. “We view the latest Times Higher Education subject rankings as proof that we remain among the top universities in South Africa, Africa and the world. We keep striving for excellence, increased growth, and greater impact as a university as we journey together in the 21st Century. We thank our academics and students whose hard work has kept us firmly in global academic rankings that pit us against our peers.”