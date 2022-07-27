UKZN Nursing students nominated for Exceptional Nurse awards

The School of Nursing at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) nominated three of its students ̶ Solomon Ntimugura, Dana du Toit and Sandisiwe Mkhwanazi ̶ for the Exceptional Nurse awards.

The Exceptional Nurse (TEN) campaign was launched in 2015 by a group of nurses in Cape Town. It aims to address the shortage of nurses and health resources in South Africa by encouraging exceptional young men and women to consider nursing as a profession. Annual events are hosted to raise funds to assist disadvantaged student nurses with partial bursaries and academic awards, to raise the status of nurses, and promote a culture of honour.

Speaking at an event announcing UKZN’s student nominations, senior occupational health nurse practitioner Nozipho Jali and Pastor Cobie Viljoen from TEN highlighted the role played by universities, nursing colleges and the Department of Health in educating student nurses and raising nurses’ status in South Africa.

Jali congratulated the students who met the four qualities for the campaign. “Continue being an instrument of healing. Never lose your qualities of competence, compassion, commitment and courage. Your lecturers and colleagues have seen these essential qualities in you ̶ and you have been nominated because of your exceptional qualities, not only in your academic performance, but (also in) your personal character and nursing practice.”