UKZN partners with government in training and job creation project that will benefit 20 000

By Melissa Mungroo The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and the South African government are involved in a project which will train unemployed people and give them jobs in the fibre optics, food handling and mixed farming sectors.

National Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi launched the project at UKZN’s Innovation Centre. The partnership agreement is between the Fuze Institute for Humanitarian Praxis within the College of Humanities and the Department of Employment and Labour’s Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). The UIF, through its Labour Activation Programmes (LAP), has set aside R551 million for three training and job creation projects involving nearly 20 000 people - 70% of whom are former UIF contributors who lost their jobs. Of the total number, 14 771 will undergo training in food handling, 5 000 in mixed farming and 150 in fibre optic technology.

Fuze Institute chief executive officer, Thandi Ngcobo said: “The 14 771 being trained in food handling will be employed by the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal after completing their training, while the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has pledged to support the 5 000 in mixed farming by purchasing their produce. Intermediate Data Systems has committed to employ 150 beneficiaries as fibre optic technicians”. Trainees receive monthly stipends. Nxesi said there was no dignity in unemployment. “In spite of the pandemic and the prevailing inclement economic conditions, we as government believe we must continue to pull out all stops to ensure that people are either employed, or at least have the opportunity to put into practice their innovative ideas and display their entrepreneurial spirit.

“In light of our department’s employment mandate, we urge the private sector and all potential stakeholders to partner with us to reduce and end unemployment in the country, because partnerships are key to creating jobs. All UIF training projects must be linked to employment creation because we do not want learners to be idle at home after completing their training,” added Nxesi. Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Humanities at UKZN, Professor Nhlanhla Mkhize said the employment creation project was very welcome. “Young people are being afforded an opportunity to develop entrepreneurial skills. We support the project.” A beneficiary of UIF-funded training, Bayanda Zaca is now head chef at a top restaurant in Durban and also helps new trainees at a food-processing centre in Ndwedwe. “I am truly grateful to the UIF for turning my life around,” said Zaca.

