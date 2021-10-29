UKZN School of Law awarded R18 million in research funding

University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) School of Law, has been awarded R18 million in funding by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The NIH is the world’s largest public funder of health-related research, supporting research worldwide that has an impact on knowledge of health and medicine.

The research project will focus on the legal aspects of the use of data science for health innovation in Africa, and aims to provide legal clarity and practical guidance on issues that are critical for scientists.

“The law is often multi-layered and complex, and may differ between jurisdictions. To facilitate health discovery and innovation that uses data science, we need to provide scientists with legal clarity on issues such as the use of persons’ geospatial data, cross-border sharing of data, and the use of data to train artificial intelligence,” said Thaldar.