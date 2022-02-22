UKZN student among Gradstar 2021 Top 100 most employable students

By Thandiwe Jumo Ayesha Bibi Setar, a Honours in Finance student at UKZN, is one of the Gradstar 2021 Top 100 most employable students in South Africa.

The award is based on leadership qualities and readiness for the workplace. “This is truly an honour that will help pave the way for me to land my dream job and future career,” said Setar. Students go through a rigorous four-phase judging process, culminating in a day of workshops hosted by potential employers. The 100 top students are connected with a successful business mentor through the Rising Star summit, where they are mentored and network with their peers.

“The summit was extremely insightful and helped students view failure as a stepping stone to success. The panellists shared their career experiences, which was truly inspiring and motivating. The mentorship café allowed us to interact one-on-one with leaders from several industries, which helped us create great connections. Meeting fellow Gradstars was a truly amazing experience, as they share the same drive and ambition that I see in myself,” added Setar. The top achiever has held various leadership roles - from being a class monitor in almost every grade through primary school, to being president of the Teenagers Against Drug Abuse club in high school and a member of the prestigious Golden Key International Honour Society. She has received four Dean’s Commendation letters and five Certificates of Merit as well as an Investment Foundations Certificate from the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute. “I learnt about Gradstar from an advertisement on social media, saw an opportunity and decided to take it. UKZN prepared me for this opportunity as it provided me with an up-to-date syllabus that fits the current world of work.”