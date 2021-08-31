UKZN - trailblazer in the fight against the spread of Covid-19

Hlengiwe Khwela THE University of KwaZulu-Natal is the first academic institution in the province to be officially approved as a Covid-19 vaccination site.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for the College of Health Sciences, Professor Busi Ncama has been instrumental in leading the vaccination rollout at UKZN in partnership with the KZN Department of Health. The vaccination site, located at the Old Mutual Sports Hall on the Howard College campus, opened on August 5, with staff from the Department of Health giving vaccinations to university personnel and students over the age of 35. Explaining what she termed as a pleasant experience, Thandi Ngcobo of the John Langalibalele Dube Institute said she was impressed by the medical personnel’s professionalism and support.

Ngcobo, who was the first person in line for the jab, said: “I felt great! There’s this sense of relief and pride, not only for being the first to be vaccinated, but also for being able to protect my loved ones - who have since followed my example.” Saziso Ndlovu of the School of Nursing and Public Health said he was happy to finally get his jab and for his life to return to some degree of normality. He encouraged others to get vaccinated, saying it’s the right thing to do. Another vaccination site is expected to open on the Westville campus next month.