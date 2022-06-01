UKZN’s top new medical doctors share love for paediatrics

Top of their class, Dr Ishq Pramchand and Dr Ra’Eesa Mohamed-Yunus each graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) degree summa cum laude from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

“I feel honoured and humbled. The achievement is a culmination of constant effort made possible by the unwavering support of my family and friends. I intend to specialise, either as a surgeon or a physician,” said Pramchand, who is currently a first-year intern at King Edward Hospital focusing on Paediatrics.

“I feel privileged to have navigated medicine in the local setting and I hope to learn as much as I can to give back to my community. I couldn’t think of myself as anything else but a doctor. Helping others and giving back to my community is a fulfilling oath which I will swear by.”

Pramchand describes his university experience as incredible, life-changing and humbling. “I can’t help but feel a little nostalgic when I reflect on my university years. I loved it. UKZN implores students to become critical thinkers and leaders. I have felt so confident throughout my three months of internship, and I look forward to every day at the hospital”.