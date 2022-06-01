Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

UKZN’s top new medical doctors share love for paediatrics

Dr Ishq Pramchand and Dr Ra’Eesa Mohamed-Yunus, who recently graduated with MBChB degrees summa cum laude, both intend on specialising further.

Dr Ishq Pramchand and Dr Ra’Eesa Mohamed-Yunus, who recently graduated with MBChB degrees summa cum laude, both intend on specialising further.

Published 14m ago

Share

By Lihle Sosibo

Top of their class, Dr Ishq Pramchand and Dr Ra’Eesa Mohamed-Yunus each graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) degree summa cum laude from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Story continues below Advertisement

“I feel honoured and humbled. The achievement is a culmination of constant effort made possible by the unwavering support of my family and friends. I intend to specialise, either as a surgeon or a physician,” said Pramchand, who is currently a first-year intern at King Edward Hospital focusing on Paediatrics.

“I feel privileged to have navigated medicine in the local setting and I hope to learn as much as I can to give back to my community. I couldn’t think of myself as anything else but a doctor. Helping others and giving back to my community is a fulfilling oath which I will swear by.”

Pramchand describes his university experience as incredible, life-changing and humbling. “I can’t help but feel a little nostalgic when I reflect on my university years. I loved it. UKZN implores students to become critical thinkers and leaders. I have felt so confident throughout my three months of internship, and I look forward to every day at the hospital”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mohamed-Yunus said she couldn’t believe how well she had done. “It took a while for reality to sink in and I still haven’t completely accepted it; I was just happy to pass. This achievement was the culmination of years of hard work and a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

Following her childhood dream, Mohamed-Yunus said she’s planning to specialise in Paediatrics. “I love the Paediatrics field and I feel content with life seeing a smile on a person’s face after they have received treatment.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

educationhigher educationmedicineUKZNKwaZulu-Natal

Share