Unplaced students can register with CACH for help with securing study opportunities

By Dr MM Muswaba (FCIS) – Principal of College of Cape Town Let me start by quoting the words of our icon who has just gone ahead of us, the late “Arch” Desmond Tutu. During his address at the Nelson Mandela Foundation on November 23, 2004, he said “Don’t raise your voice, improve your argument.” On behalf of the College Council, the College Executive Management Team and mine as the Principal of the College of Cape Town, I would like to welcome all the college community and our partners to this 2022 academic year. This indeed is a year in which the College of Cape Town is promising to improve its argument in all its endeavours and not raise its voice.

We would also like to congratulate the matric class of 2021 on their academic achievements, now that you have your matric results, the next stage of your lives commences. It was not an easy journey, but a long and hard marathon that commenced 12 years ago; you have now reached the first milestone of your lives. This is not a finish line, but a pit stop, you still have a long way to go, choose the next stage of the marathon wisely. You have demonstrated great courage and resilience, even though you had to brave the storm, overcome the threat of Covid-19, and other socio-economic challenges. All those who have not yet applied at higher education institutions and/or TVET Colleges are encouraged to immediately do so, as some institutions are still open for applications and late applications. Unsuccessful and unplaced students must register with the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) on https://cach.dhet.gov.za/.

Students should register from Monday, January 24, 2022 until Thursday, March 31, 2022, to be assisted with securing study opportunities. The College of Cape Town is one of the TVET Colleges selected to pilot the CACH programme to help place as yet unplaced students. With the unwavering support from our astute College Council, the college is ready and geared for major projects that the council has planned for 2022 going forward. This year will witness the much-awaited opening of the College of Cape Town Business Process Outsourcing Academy at Gardens Campus. The academy is expected to enrol its first Call Centre students in June 2022. This will open up a new chapter in the history of the college, in which call centre specialists will emerge in the next three years. Credit should be given to the current Innovation and Development Division led by Mr Gafieldien for building a relationship with the Western Cape Government in which, through the Department of Economic Development and Tourism department, an MoU was signed to make this project a success. It is indeed exciting to support the call by the DHET to promote access in the TVET sector.