UWC’s women academics and leaders share their Covid challenges and strategies

Developing a balancing act and refining a healthy work-life ratio can be challenging, especially for women who juggle multiple roles and responsibilities. In the third edition of the University of the Western Cape’s digimag series, out now, leading women in academia share how they have risen to make the most of their circumstances. Professor Vivienne Lawack, UWC Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic, shares her personal observations: “How many times, during a virtual meeting for work, have you had to mute your microphone or switch off your camera to ask your children to keep it down, tend to a sick parent or try to stop your dog from tearing a pillow to shreds? “Perhaps you’ve seen other colleagues grappling with maintaining a healthy work-life balance in the academic space.

“Research found that during the pandemic, women in academia in the US reported an increased workload but a decrease in productivity. Their personal well-being suffered and many, despite having partners, took on the bulk of childcare and family responsibilities. “In this edition, we asked women from the University of the Western Cape to discuss their work and the challenges they face during this pandemic. They also give insight into how they are trying to maintain the elusive work-life balance in the often challenging academic space. By sharing their stories, we hope to, at the very least, offer some comfort and constructive advice on how to navigate this difficult road.” Professor Vivienne Lawack, UWC Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic Sixteen of UWC’s women leaders and academics contributed to the digimag. Here are a few snippets from some of their stories:

•Doctor Lee-Shae Salma Scharnick-Udemans’ approach is to optimise a healthy support system, incorporate movement daily, look for inspiration, load up on the greens, hydrate and relish her loved ones. •Doctor Serena Isaacs has developed a system for focusing on her goals to ensure that every month she feels a sense of accomplishment. She reviews her progress weekly. •Professor Sudeshni Naidoo has realised the importance of evaluating where she needs to invest her energy. She also advises on the need to prioritise self-care and quality of life.