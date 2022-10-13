With a newly renovated campus, Inscape journeys towards a sustainable future

By Mosima Phale South Africa is hard at work in taking notable strides towards the achievement of key sustainable development goals, with the National Development Plan (NDP) closely aligned to the 2030 agenda.

The NDP prioritises eliminating poverty, reducing inequality and growing an inclusive economy by 2030. However, the impact of a globalised world requires additional work in these areas. Sustainable development encourages conservation and the enhancement of resources through a gradual change in the practices and processes that govern the construction of society, the equitable and sustainable use of our environments, access and opportunities to participate in the economy, as well as the use and production of technology. In 2021, Inscape became Africa’s second and South Africa’s first higher education institution profiled by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. This was partly due to the institution's curriculum that promotes design, use and management of sustainable materials and practices. In June 2022, Inscape was granted full membership by the foundation and therefore gained access to global circular economy events, training and resources to promote and embed sustainable circular ethos within the organisation and its practices. It's one thing to teach but another to live it. To that end, Inscape has embarked on a journey to convert its campuses into green star rated environments by 2025.

The green star rating is an internationally recognised and trusted mark of quality for the design, construction and operation of buildings, interior fit-outs and precincts administered by the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA). The GBCSA works in collaboration with emerging Green Building councils throughout Africa and allows the adaption of the green star tools for certification in the respective countries. The green star tools are created for each building type and supports design professionals and developers in creating a better built environment for people and the planet. The Stellenbosch campus is the first five-star green star rated campus in the portfolio. The newly renovated Pretoria campus is officially launching in October 2022 and aims to achieve a three or four-star rating shortly thereafter.

Improvements to the building include solar panel installations, green spaces for improved ergonomics, responsible waste management systems and more. “The shift towards circular design, as well as the adoption of targeted SDGs, is a natural evolution of the institution’s push in the direction of growth and societal impact. We believe in the development of the versatilist individual who embraces the challenges of the new world of work, viewing life as a series of opportunities to be embraced,” said Thulare Matlaba, global brand manager. The campus launch takes place through a series of events - and the public is invited to join in the festivities. To kick things off, you can join the panel discussion in partnership with the Conversation Strategists and RMB Corvest, exploring collaborative opportunities between big business, SMMEs and higher education to close the skills gap.

