StatsSA boosts digital innovation at Mpumalanga schools

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has donated 7 500 mobile devices to the Mpumalanga Department of of Basic Education. The recent handover of the tablets took place at Acorns Oaks Secondary School in Bushbuckridge.

According to the department, the tablets will be used to pilot a full-scale roll-out of the Ubuhlebuzile e-Learning Programme in eight schools for Grades 8 to 12 pupils. “The collaboration between the department and StatSA is driven by a common goal, to promote access to learning through use of technology,” the department said. StatsSA conducted its first digital census population count in 2022 and the use of technology was a distinctive feature during the census count compared to other censuses that the organisation has conducted.

Statistician-General of StatsSA, Risenga Maluleke, said it was necessary for the mobile devices to be used to transform the traditional ways of learning and teaching by taking advantage of the technology of things. “We are truly convinced that these devices will not go to waste but are to be utilised to advance the modern teaching and learning trajectory. We are grateful to the Mpumalanga Department of Education for their receptiveness and foresight. We wish that these gadgets will take the delivery of education to greater heights,” Maluleke said. The MP Education MEC for Education, Bonakele Majuba, expressed appreciation for the donation and said the contributions would revolutionise the education landscape of the province.

"We are excited by the generosity and the patriotic gesture of Stats SA.“ The department added that the tablets would be loaded with education content, which includes textbooks, study guides, previous question papers, and other supplementary education content. [email protected]