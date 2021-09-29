Stellenbosch creates resource materials in IsiXhosa for prospective students

Stellenbosch University will for the first time be providing isiXhosa speaking prospective students with resource material in their home language that will enable them to make informed subject and career choices. According to the university, previously the resource materials were only offered in English and Afrikaans.

The isiXhosa resource material will be made available on SU’s Language Day which will be celebrated on Thursday, September 30. It will be disseminated among Grade 9 and 11 learners. “It will provide an opportunity for academics, students and professional academic support service staff to learn from each other in re-imagining conversations around language at SU,” the university said. The resource material, developed by SU’s Centre for Student Recruitment and Career Advice, includes:

A Grade 9 and 11 frequently asked questions document;

A Grade 9 and 11 subject choice and career advice booklet; and

Grade 9 and 11 presentation video Similar resource material for Grade 12 will also be made available to schools from February 2022. Leon van den Heever, director of the Centre for Student Recruitment and Career Advice, said SU is a multilingual institution that wants to serve its prospective market in the three official languages of the Western Cape – English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa. “Stellenbosch University is committed to strategic enrolment management aimed at enhancing access and inclusivity, as well as to expand the University’s knowledge offering to serve new students.