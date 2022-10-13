Stellenbosch University ranked among best universities in the world

Stellenbosch University (SU) showed an improvement on three of the five performance indicators used in compiling the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World Universities Ranking (WUR) that was announced this week. SU has been ranked in the category 251–300 and shares the second position with Wits in South Africa.

About 1 800 universities have been ranked on the latest rankings. An authoritative ranking of the world’s best universities, the THE World University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Besides the increase in its overall score, SU improved its position on the indicators for citations, research and teaching. The most significant improvement was in the citation score with an increase of 4.4%. With this increase, the citation score improved from the previous score of 78.7 to the score of 82.2.

The university’s research and teaching scores improved from 35.7 to 36.9 and 30.3 to 30.5 respectively. According to THE rankings, the research influence indicator looks at universities’ role in spreading new knowledge and ideas. The average number of times a university’s published work is cited by scholars globally is of particular importance in this regard. “Citations help to show us how much each university is contributing to the sum of human knowledge: they tell us whose research has stood out, has been picked up and built on by other scholars and, most importantly, has been shared around the global scholarly community to expand the boundaries of our understanding, irrespective of discipline,” said Professor Hester Klopper, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Strategy, Global and Corporate Affairs.

She said that SU’s steady and improved performance on the THE rankings would strengthen the university’s reputation as one of the leading research-intensive universities in the world. “Our consistent performance on various international rankings is testimony to the institution’s vision of being ‘Africa’s leading research-intensive university, globally recognised as excellent, inclusive and innovative, where we advance knowledge in service of society’. “The fact remains that universities on the African continent’s social, economic and political contexts differ vastly from that of universities in high-income countries. SU’s continued presence on established rankings such as THE WUR is an achievement of note,” Klopper said.

Over the past few years, SU has consistently ranked among the best tertiary institutions in the world on global university rankings such as the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings, the Academic Ranking of World Universities (also known as the Shanghai Rankings), and the Center for World University Rankings. Klopper added that the improvement in SU’s citation scores spoke volumes for the international quality of the research outputs of the university’s scientists. “Some of the institution’s most eminent scientists also regularly appear on the Highly Cited Researchers list from the Web of Science Group, which features the most influential researchers in the world who produce multiple papers ranking in the top 1% by citations for their field and year of publication.” Based on 2020 data, SU produced the highest number of book publications, the second highest number of conference proceedings and the third highest per-capita research output.