Students set vehicle alight in wake of renewed protests at UKZN

A car was set alight following renewed protests at Durban’s University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus yesterday. UKZN's Normah Zondo said they were dismayed at the violent scenes which unfolded and will continue to work with law-enforcement agencies to ensure that those behind the criminal acts were brought to book.

Zondo said at about 10am, the university received reports that a group of individuals were damaging buildings with rocks and attacking staff on campus. “A car was also set alight during the rampage. The university condemns this criminal behaviour in the strongest possible terms. This behaviour does not have any place in our society and especially in institutions of higher learning. “University Risk Management Services will work with law-enforcement agencies to ensure that this incident is properly investigated so that those behind the criminal acts are brought to book,” she said.

RMS working together with the SAPS and university-appointed private security, will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of all staff, students and property. Management will continue to engage with bona fide structures such as the SRC on genuine concerns but will treat criminal conduct as such. Last week, UKZN announced its re-opening following ongoing protests by students.

Meanwhile, classes at Sol Plaatje University were disrupted after students burnt tyres and intimidated students and staff. The university’s Kashini Maistry said students had yesteday morning tried to halt construction on the South Campus and in doing so had violated the health and safety protocols on the building site. “The university has continued with the academic programme which began on Wednesday last week and will proceed with academic year in an online mode. Management responded to the Memorandum of Demands last night and that response together with the SRC Memorandum of Demands, are attached here for ease of reference,” she said.

Maistry said the SRC had expressed its views on how the university should manage student accommodation, mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations, the Postgraduate Certificate in Education, the registration of students with outstanding fees, the issue of data provision to students and catering in the residence halls. Many of these issues have been addressed previously with the SRC. She said the academic programme and operations would continue at SPU. “We are monitoring the situation and will take the necessary action, as the need arises,” she said.