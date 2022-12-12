Study Buddy Fund bursary application for 2023 reopens

The Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) Study Buddy Fund bursary application process has opened.
The Study Buddy Fund was launched in 2021 and assisted 55 deserving young people across communities in which CCBSA has operations, to access tertiary education.
The fund covers the full cost of tuition, accommodation, and textbooks.
For the 2023 academic year, the CCBSA has called for applications and has invested more than R8 million in supporting students.
Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director, said: “Education is important in eradicating poverty and promoting sustained, inclusive, and equitable economic growth for sustainable development. At CCBSA, we recognise that education is central to the development and improvement of the lives of young people in South Africa, the work of dealing with challenges in our education system cannot rest on the government alone.”
As part of the bursary programme, students who meet entry requirements for higher education institutions receive financial and holistic support.
CCBSA will pay for tuition and accommodation fees of deserving students in the following areas: Mdantsane/Motherwell/Phoenix, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu / Greater Eldorado Park Community Forum (including Freedom Park and Motsoaledi) / Tembisa/ Greater Nigel/PTA West Ward 55/Westenburg- Seshego/ Alabama/ Mangaung.
According to Ngcobo, the Study Buddy programme also includes support groups, career advice and study hacks to give bursary recipients “every opportunity at a successful academic career”.
Study Buddy Fund Host Community Bursary Programme applicants must be:
- Black South African, as per the BBBEE codes of good practice (Black African Learners will be prioritised);
- Must pass Grade 12 with bachelors' admission and an acceptance from a South African based university residing in one of the host communities will be advantageous;
- Must be in Grade 12 in the recruiting year;
- Must not be affiliated with Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa and its affiliates;
- Must apply at an accredited South African tertiary institution and meet all criteria above.
* To apply, send an email to [email protected]
* Applications for the 2023 Study Buddy Fund bursary close on 27 January 2023.