Study Buddy Fund bursary application for 2023 reopens

The Study Buddy Fund was launched in 2021 and assisted 55 deserving young people across communities in which CCBSA has operations, to access tertiary education.

The fund covers the full cost of tuition, accommodation, and textbooks.

For the 2023 academic year, the CCBSA has called for applications and has invested more than R8 million in supporting students.

Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director, said: “Education is important in eradicating poverty and promoting sustained, inclusive, and equitable economic growth for sustainable development. At CCBSA, we recognise that education is central to the development and improvement of the lives of young people in South Africa, the work of dealing with challenges in our education system cannot rest on the government alone.”