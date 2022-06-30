Study hacks and tips for learners – Part 2

Exams are not the only opportunity for learners to showcase their knowledge and understanding of a particular subject, but they are often the indicator of how well a learner is absorbing, processing and retaining the class material. For learners, exams can offer an accurate judgement of whether their current study method is effective, or if changes are required. @studywithanna suggests the following four simple ways to study for a subject you do not like:

Walk before an exam: it has been proven that exercise can boost your memory and brain power. Research conducted by Dr Chuck Hillman from the University of Illinois provides evidence that more than 20 minutes of exercise before an exam can improve performance. Speak out loud instead of simply reading: although this may make you look a little crazy, give it a go. You will be surprised how much more you can remember when you have said it out loud. Create mental associations: the ability to make connections is not only an easier way to remember information, but it’s also the fuel of creativity and intelligence. Steve Jobs famously said: “Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something.” Mind maps are an easy way to connect ideas by creating a visual overview of different connections.

Watch a documentary on the topic: documentaries are an entertaining way of compacting an entire story into a short time frame. This will help you remember key details from a story. Teach someone or just your stuffed toys: the best way to test if you really understand something is to try to teach it to someone else. If you can’t get anyone to listen to you explain, why not teach a class of stuffed animals?