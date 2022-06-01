Study smart with these 6 steps

Many students study by reading their notes and textbooks over and over again. Research show that there are effective ways to use your study time. Below are helpful steps to studying smarter from @studywithanna

Simply reading and re-reading texts or notes is not actively engaging in the material, it is simply re-reading your notes.

Create a study guide by topic. Formulate questions and write complete answers. Create your own quiz.

Become a teacher. Say the information aloud in your own words as if you are the instructor and teaching the concept to a class.

Derive examples that relate to your own experiences

Create concept maps or diagrams that explain the material

2. Use downtime to your advantage

Spending 30 minutes a class each day will add up to three hours a week, but spreading this time out over six days is more effective than cramming it all during one long, three-hour session.

3. Are you finding yourself reading a sentence over and over again to grasp it, but you find yourself fidgeting and not paying attention? Take a break