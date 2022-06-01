Study smart with these 6 steps

Many students study by reading their notes and textbooks over and over again. Research show that there are effective ways to use your study time. Below are helpful steps to studying smarter from @studywithanna
1. Reading is not studying
Simply reading and re-reading texts or notes is not actively engaging in the material, it is simply re-reading your notes.
- Create a study guide by topic. Formulate questions and write complete answers. Create your own quiz.
- Become a teacher. Say the information aloud in your own words as if you are the instructor and teaching the concept to a class.
- Derive examples that relate to your own experiences
- Create concept maps or diagrams that explain the material
2. Use downtime to your advantage
- Spending 30 minutes a class each day will add up to three hours a week, but spreading this time out over six days is more effective than cramming it all during one long, three-hour session.
3. Are you finding yourself reading a sentence over and over again to grasp it, but you find yourself fidgeting and not paying attention? Take a break
- Come back in a few minutes and pick up where you left off.
- Watch a funny video or an episode of your favourite comedy show.
- Once you come back you may feel more motivated, and the difference in motivation could help you retain information.
4. Focus on one thing at a time
- Start with the most basic elements of the material and work your way deeper.
- You will achieve a clearer understanding, unlike when you tried to remember everything at once and only retained half the material.
5. Study multiple subjects
- If you are preparing for exams in maths, history or science, it is better to study a little of each subject every day.
- This approach will help you learn faster than by focusing on just maths on Monday, history on Tuesday, and science on Wednesday, and so on.
- As a tip to learn faster, study one subject for 3 hours maxium then move on to another.
6. Actually sleep
- No matter how much studying we do, even if we study using every study tip possible, all the facts will inevitably go out the window. We need enough sleep so our minds retain the information.
