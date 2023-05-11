Suspended Eastern Cape Head of Education resigns

The Eastern Cape Office of the Premier announced her departure on Wednesday and said that it has officially reached a settlement agreement with Mbude.

The office said the settlement was achieved following prolonged discussions between the two parties. She resigned from her position with effect from May 3 and all charges that were levelled against her were dropped by the premier.

Mbude was put on precautionary suspension in April, amid a probe into the delays in processing payments for educators assistants during 2021 and in delivering stationery to schools.

She was also under scrutiny for the department’s under-expenditure of the infrastructure conditional grant which saw a return of R205 million to the Treasury. The funds were not spent at the end of the 2021/22 financial year.