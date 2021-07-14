Table Mountain cableway company invites learners to explore its virtual class

TABLE Mountain Aerial Cableway Company’s (TMACC) Class in Clouds programme, which was aimed at providing learners with a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience, has now gone virtual. Before the lockdown, the Class in Clouds programme offered learning in the outdoors which included fresh air, stunning views of the Mother City, educational hikes, and fascinating facts about Table Mountain's biodiversity.

The initiative established in 2001 provides more opportunities for scholars to experience the mountain. It also allows learners and teachers alike to trade their classrooms for a fun day of interactive learning at the top of the mountain. Wahida Parker, managing director at TMACC, said: “We aim to empower and upskill youngsters to improve their access to tertiary education and possible job opportunities.” Parker said with the lockdown regulations the organisation has found new ways for learners to engage with the New7Wonder of Nature which includes the development of a 360 virtual tour of top of the mountain.

“This brings a whole new dimension to our Class in the Clouds programme. “Learners and educators now have the chance to explore the mountain virtually. The tool allows students and teachers to navigate the pathways and experience our beautiful scenery online,” said Parker. The tour is available on the TMACC website and the company confirmed there are further plans to incorporate storytelling and voice-activated narration as part of the experience.

The programme includes grade-specific and curriculum-aligned educational worksheets for primary and high school learners, incorporating subjects such as life and social sciences. Educational materials can be downloaded from the TMACC website and provides teachers and educational assistants with unique resources for their lesson plans. The educational packs include fun, interactive activities for learners such as word searches, quizzes, crosswords, and group challenges.