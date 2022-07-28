Tackling learning barriers: Over 230 teachers graduate from Tools for Life training

More than 230 educators, of all levels, graduated after attending one of the largest Learner Support workshops at Castle Kyalami in Midrand this week. They participated in a Learner Support Professional Development Seminar held at Castle Kyalami earlier in July, where the teachers trained diligently over the school holidays to learn how to tackle learning barriers and improve the quality of education for all students using the Tools for Life programme from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

The teachers also learned other practical tools, such as handling study difficulties, conflict resolution, communication, how to achieve goals, drug awareness and more to equip them to assist their students and themselves in dealing with life situations in and outside the classroom. In attendance were several executives from various Department of Education districts, teachers and school principals, who all expressed how “revolutionary” the Tools For Life were and how this programme was the solution for the education sector in South Africa. Deeply worried by the state of education in the country, they dedicated the June-July Winter school holidays to empower themselves with Learner Support tools called Tools For Life from L. Ron Hubbard.

Public Affairs Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Sandile Hlayis,i said: “It is in our power to create a better future for everyone. It starts with this generation.” Officer Sylvia Masombuka, a community educator for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and a principal of a pre-school, attended the graduation. Masombuka said these courses said changed her life. “They gave me a full understanding of other people and how to deal with them. Even at my Early Childhood Development Centre, I used to help parents with their children based on what I hoped was correct. But now, I am trained to handle every situation. I just apply one or more of these tools. I have gained so much knowledge, and these courses have really put me in a good space,” she said.

Deputy Principal at a school for students with learning disabilities in Vosloorus, Abigail Hlayisi, said that when it came to their pupils, most teachers failed to understand the learners and what was their barriers to learning. “The biggest problem is that they all don’t know what the barriers to learning are and how to overcome them. They know that students have learning difficulties but don’t know how to solve them, and the Tools for Life can assist us in this regard,” Hlayisi said. EDUCATION