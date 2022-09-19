Take practical steps to defeat stress and be ready for the end-of-school matric exams

With the national Grade 12 exams just under our noses, the stress on South Africa's learners is ramping up. A number of learners are likely to experience stress which is part of the exam process. Increasing your chances of success in exams goes beyond academic readiness. It is also about ensuring that you are physically, emotionally, and mentally ready for exams, said Old Mutual senior manager for education, Kanyisa Diamond.

This will require seeking out available resources. “Advice and support is always available and can range from assistance on making changes to your routines to help you cope and understanding how to avoid stress or depression. Old Mutual supports the drive for mental wellness by working with organisations such as LoveLife, the Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership (CMWL) and the South African Depression and Depression Group (Sadag),” Diamond said. Nomfundo Mogapi, CEO of the Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership, suggests managing stress and anxiety begins with identifying things that can be easily changed.

Some of the practical steps she and other experts recommend are: – Avoid skipping meals, get enough sleep and make exercise a priority. Pulling all-nighters is the quickest way to burn yourself out and negatively impact your ability to concentrate. Eating poorly and staying at your desk all day can also increase anxiety. To perform well, try and get at least eight hours of sleep.

Take slow-release carbs that help keep your blood sugar levels steady through the day as part of your diet. These foods include brown rice, barley, oats, bran, peas, beans, leafy green vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, nuts, and fruit. Drinking water instead of cup after cup of coffee or energy drinks will also help. About 30 minutes of exercise, simply walking around the block, for instance, will help clear your mind and keep you energised and able to concentrate on your studies for longer. – Finding and using resources that make studying easier

Technology can reduce the studying load by providing resources that can focus your efforts. The Old Mutual “Learn. Think. Do” initiative with selected partners provides online resources through the Matric Live App, which offers previous matric exam papers and live exam simulations so you can test yourself and bring the exam room into your home. An audio option makes learning simpler and more enjoyable. Velle, a service offered through the Telegram Messenger App, improves learning through online classrooms and free tutoring for the concepts you find difficult. Tuning into the Woza Matric Radio and TV broadcasts, the details of which can be found on the Department of Basic Education’s website, can also help deliver great studying results. “Now is the perfect time to get ahead and stay on top. Create a schedule, log in and remember to allocate more study time to the subjects you are weakest in, as this will give you the greatest benefits,” Diamond said.

– Don't try and do it all on your own If you feel overwhelmed and are struggling emotionally, which is highly likely considering what the Class of ’22 has been through in the past two years, talk to someone. Surrounding yourself with social support including talking to friends and family or getting professional help is important so that problems can be addressed quickly. “World Suicide Prevention Day, which fell on September 10 this year, is a reminder by the World Health Organisation that suicide is the leading global cause of death for people aged between 15 and 29. This year’s theme of ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ tells us that anxiety and depression are real threats regardless of a person’s age.

“Working to a plan and seeking help when it is needed has never been more vital. Help is just a phone call away,” said Diamond. Important numbers to save: Sadag: [Toll Free] 0800 21 22 23

Lovelife: Vodacom: *140*0833231023# MTN: *121*0833231023#