Teach the Nation announces R2m investment in SA to tackle education inequality

NON-PROFIT ORGANISATION Teach the Nation on Monday announced a R 2 million investment in South Africa to tackle education inequality. “Our high-needs schools are the most vulnerable in our education system,” co-founder, David Oliphant said.

“We see on a daily basis how the struggles and challenges influence these schools and their communities alike.” Oliphant said Teach the Nation was founded two years ago with the main purpose of developing leadership skills in youth graduates and teachers, to tackle inequality in our schools. “We equip these graduates from various professional backgrounds, to act as teacher-leaders and support for teachers in high-needs schools,” said Oliphant.

Teach the Nation has partnered with Spanish digital education programme ProFuturo to launch the Teacher Professional Development Programme, which has been successfully completed by more than 15 000 teachers from Tanzania, Nigeria and Liberia. Oliphant said that the development of this course exceeded R2m in costs and was made possible through their partnership with Teach for Spain so South African teachers can complete the course free. “We are calling on teachers to make use of this unique teacher professional development opportunity in South Africa.”

Oliphant said that teachers needed access to the internet and a computer to complete the course which can be done online or at schools which enrol more than 10 teachers. The Teacher Professional Development Programme was designed by an international team of experts across five countries. It included leadership development, advanced communication skills and classroom management. The content is divided into five modules and spans over six months, that is scheduled to start in July.