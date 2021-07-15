Teachers who missed vaccination appointment can still get their shot

Teachers who were unable to get their Covid-19 vaccination shot due to disruptions will still be able to receive assistance at vaccination sites. The vaccination programme for the education sector came to end on Wednesday, this is after the deadline was extended from July 8.

Department of Basic Education (DBE) Minister Angie Motshekga said: “Even though the programme has concluded in the sector, those who could not make it to the vaccination sites for various reasons are still going to get help.” According to the DBE, more than 500 000 educators and staff have now been vaccinated in the sector since the rollout began on June 23. The department’s initial target was for 582 000 people to be vaccinated in the sector. “I am encouraged with the work done. I thank all officials from the Department of Health. They were very helpful. I think we have done very well. To be told that we have vaccinated more than 80% of our personnel in the sector, that is good news indeed. We did not expect 100% because of the hesitancy and other factors, but the numbers are high, and we are pleased with the achievement,” she said.

Motshekga said her department was aware that some education personnel live in areas affected by the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal. Those education personnel are advised to defer their vaccination. “The Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) will automatically reschedule appointments for those unable to attend. It is programmed to reschedule up to two missed appointments,” said Motshekga. Meanwhile, the DBE is still mulling over what action should be taken against education workers who refuse to get vaccinated.