Tertiary students still have a chance to register to study in 2021

Dr Divya Singh is the chief academic officer at Stadio Higher Education

According to the Feenix Insights and Learning 2020 report, 25% of students revealed their learning potential was negatively impacted by Covid-19.

However, the 2021 academic year is not lost and tertiary students can still kickstart their studies. This year’s Semester 2 distance learning applications are now open at Stadio and students can register to study, which means they don’t need to wait another full year to follow the study path of their dreams.

“No student should be left behind because of the challenges imposed by Covid-19. Whether you are currently working, or are a school-leaver, you have the opportunity to register now and get started with the second-semester stream of study,” says Stadio Higher Education chief academic officer Dr Divya Singh.

Dr Singh believes that individualised and adaptive learning is key to ensuring high-quality outcomes and student success: “We’re committed to the principle of access with success, and focus on providing rigorous, affordable and occupationally relevant programmes, promoting graduate employability.”