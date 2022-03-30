Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thabo Mbeki to confer qualifications to students as Unisa graduation ceremonies continue

University chancellor former president Thabo Mbeki will be available to confer qualifications on graduates today and on Thursday. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Published 1h ago

Share

The University of South Africa has announced the continuation of its graduation ceremonies.

Two weeks ago, Unisa announced a suspension on ceremonies following a protest reportedly by National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union members. At the time, Unisa spokesperson Victor Dlamini said management had been in conversation with Nehawu about their grievances. He added that they were also in talks with members about rules of engagement when staff exercise their right to protest.

Management then took a decision to give space to management and the union to resolve the impasse.

On Wednesday, Unisa announced the resumption of graduation ceremonies.

“Graduations will also be held at the university’s regional hubs in Mbombela, Polokwane, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, East London and Durban as per the approved schedule, which runs until June 23,” Unisa said in a statement.

According to management, the university is currently in direct contact with all the graduates to advise them of their respective graduation dates and times.

“We are proud to announce that the University Chancellor President Thabo Mbeki will be available to confer qualifications on graduates today and on Thursday, March 31,” Unisa said.

Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula said university graduations were very important and sacred ceremonies.

“They represent the pinnacle of hard work that students and academics have put in over the years. As a university we take pride in this sacred tradition that seeks to honour, recognise and reward hard work, academic success and excellence,” she said.

IOL

