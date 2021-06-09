The most in-demand careers in South Africa right now

We all know that choosing a career is one of the most important decisions one will make in their life.

It is about so much more than deciding what you will do to make a living. What you need to do is find an industry that works for you and gain the skills needed for that job.

According to CareerJunction, data recruitment activity has increased for professionals in:

1. Information and Communication Technologies (ICT):

- Cloud computing: delivery of different services through the Internet, such as data storage, servers, databases, networking, and software.

- Artificial Intelligence and machine learning: simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

- Data scientist: is the field of study that combines domain expertise, programming skills, and knowledge of maths and statistics to extract meaningful insights from data.

- Robotics and process automation: this is an advanced form of business process automation that is able to record tasks performed by a human on their computer, then perform those same tasks without human intervention.

- Cybersecurity: the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks.

2. Warehousing and logistics

3.Sales and finance

Technical sales manager

Digital marketing manager

E-commerce manager

Regional key account manager

Head of sales and marketing

The above are classified as the “Big Three” skills and remain the most in-demand, having featured on the index for the past year. Having a passion or talent for a job is not enough, you also need skills. Skill Academy gives the following options on how you can gain skills needed for a job: studying, internships, volunteering, and working with a mentor.

Below are the fastest growing occupations for 2021:

Wind turbine technician

Nurse practitioner

Solar photovoltaic installer

Occupational therapy assistant

Statistician and mathematician

Home health and personal care aide

Physical therapist assistants

Medical and health services manager.

According to Statistics SA, the executive summary for February 2021 states that labour demand seems to stabilise slowly for professionals within the architecture and engineering, marketing, finance and sales sectors after battling a hard year due to the world’s ongoing health pandemic.

Trending jobs provide an indication of positions that have become more popular in the online job market and have seen a recent spike in demand.