The role of e-learning in the future of education

even

The intervention of the pandemic has given a major boost to the sector.

You may ask yourself what is e-learning? In simple language, e-learning is defined as “learning that is enabled electronically”. Typically, e-learning is conducted on the Internet, where learners can access their learning materials online at any place and time. And the benefits of e-learning is that it saves time and money. E-learning is also cost-effective; schools can save a substantial amount on the travel and accommodation costs of both learners and instructors, as well as the venue and materials.

Let us take a look at the 7 benefits of e-learning:

1. It offers great flexibility and allows every student to learn at his/her own pace, which could bring a revolution in education.

2. It allows the teachers to focus all their energies solely on teaching by taking care of mundane tasks such as taking attendance and evaluating answer sheets.

3. It makes it easier for the student to grasp difficult concepts by using audio/visual tools for better conceptualisation.

4. It levels the playing field and gives each learner an equal opportunity to obtain knowledge despite any physical impediments that they might be struggling with. Screen readers for visually challenged students and speech-to-text for students who cannot write or type are a few examples of such helpful tools.

5. E-learning eliminates the geographical barriers and allows students to access the highest quality of education from the best institutes, regardless of where they are situated.

6. It makes it easier for working professionals to pursue certification to advance their careers as they don't have to commute long distances while managing the work burden.

7. It significantly reduces the cost of education and makes it affordable for learners who belong to financially challenged families.

Source: https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/featurephilia/story/7-benefits-of-e-learning-that-make-it-a-viable-choice-for-the-future-1800502-2021-05-09

Whether we like or not, e-learning is here to stay. The pandemic has made it crystal clear that there is an urgent need to spread education across borders, companies, and all parts of society. If there is a possibility that e-learning can help us achieve our goals, we must give it a chance.